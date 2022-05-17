Open house Wednesday on proposed new Elburn police station
Updated 5/17/2022 10:33 AM
The Elburn Police Department will have an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, to discuss plans for a proposed new police station.
Residents also can tour the current facility at 301 E. North St.
For more information about the proposal, or to schedule a group presentation, call Chief Nick Sikora at (630) 365-5070 or send email to piolicechief@elburn.il.us.
Article Comments
