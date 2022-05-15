Guided bicycle tour through downtown Des Plaines May 21
Updated 5/15/2022 3:44 PM
The Des Plaines History Center and other organizations will host a guided bicycle tour of the downtown area and nearby neighborhoods on Saturday, May 21.
The roughly 5-mile tour will start at 9 a.m. at the Kinder House, 789 Pearson St. It'll end there, too.
Registration is $25 per person and is limited to 50 cyclists.
Participants must be at least 18 and be able to ride a bicycle at a moderate pace to stay with the group. Helmets must be worn by all participants. Participants must provide their own bicycles and helmets.
To register, visit desplaineshistory.org.
