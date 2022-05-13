East Dundee hosting free shred day for residents

East Dundee residents can get rid of sensitive documents at the village's annual Shred Day Saturday.

The event, open to East Dundee residents only, will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the parking lot between Railroad and Hill streets at 112 Railroad Street. Residents can enter at Railroad Street and will exit at Hill Street.

Residents can bring any type of paper, including notepads and computer paper, file folders, hanging files, computer files and envelopes to the event. There is no need to remove paper clips, staples or rubber bands from the documents.

Pro Shred Security will provide shredding services. Residents should place their documents in the trunk of their cars.