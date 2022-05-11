Man robs 3 youths in Round Lake Beach

A man in a black SUV robbed three juveniles Tuesday night in Round Lake Beach.

Three young people were walking near the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Oakwood Drive around 10:40 p.m. when a black SUV approached them and a man got out, according to the Round Lake Beach police. The man grabbed a gaming console and laptop the youths were carrying, then drove off.

Nobody was injured, but one of the victims reported seeing a black handgun during the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 546-2127.