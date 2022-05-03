Bloomingdale garden club to hold plant sale May 13-14

The Bloomingdale Garden Club is hosting its annual Flower & Plant Sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Bloomingdale Park District Maintenance Building, 259 Springfield Drive.

The sale will feature professionally grown annuals in flats, hanging baskets, accessory plants, caladiums, cannas, grasses, tropicals, Tuts, Proven Winners and many other specialty annuals in 4½-inch and 6-inch pots.

The club also plans to have vegetables and herbs on the days of sale. There will be raffles and gently-used garden items for sale. Master Gardeners will be available to answer all your gardening questions.

This is the club's primary fundraiser, with proceeds supporting area charities and garden club programs. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted ($2 service fee added for credit card use).

For more information, visit www.bloomingdalegardenclub.org.