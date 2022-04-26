Round Lake woman accused of shooting man in leg

A Round Lake woman was arrested after shooting a man in the leg Sunday morning, the Round Lake Police Department announced Tuesday.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of Haywood Drive after a 911 hang-up call.

Officers saw a man with a gunshot wound in the leg enter the home. Authorities said blood was visible inside a nearby vehicle and on the driveway.

A witness told the officers that Chanel McClinton, 39, had shot the man while both were inside the vehicle, authorities said.

More officers were called to the scene after McClinton refused to leave the residence, the news release said, but she eventually surrendered at 5:23 a.m.

The gunshot victim, a 39-year-old Chicago man, was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Authorities said the shooting was an isolated domestic case.

McClinton was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is being held at the Lake County jail on $250,000 bail