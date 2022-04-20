Estates: Attorney appointed to federal commission shares her advice for women

Friends, women in the legal profession have made progress getting in the door.

But they continue to face barriers beyond the entry level all the way up to the senior levels. So women's successes in law, and in every industry, really, must be celebrated.

President Biden's appointment of Chicago's own Maureen C. Pikarski to the U.S. Commission for Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad on Jan. 14 gives women cause to celebrate.

The Commission is an independent agency of the Government of the United States. The Commission was established when Jewish Americans raised concerned about cemeteries in Central and Eastern Europe being jeopardized as a result of the Holocaust.

The Commission has two charges: To identify cemeteries, memorials, and historic buildings in Central and Eastern Europe associated with American heritage, and to obtain assurances from governments in these regions that the identified sites will be preserved.

To help satisfy the Commission's charge, Ms. Pikarski will lead a 21-member team comprising 7 members appointed by the President, 7 by the Senate, and 7 by the House.

Ms. Pikarski's appointment is the culmination of a legal and political career deeply rooted in public service. Ms. Pikarski is Co-Chair of the National Democratic Ethnic Coordinating Council of the Democratic National Committee and a delegate to the DNC. Under President Bill Clinton, she served in the White House Office of Public Liaison doing outreach to national ethnic constituencies. Ms. Pikarski accepted Vice President Al Gore's invitation to work on his National Performance Review Committee. Ms. Pikarski's community and political involvement began under congressman Dan Rostenkowski, a Chicago Democrat, as an aide on the House Ways and Means Committee, Health Subcommittee. Closer to home, Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed her to be a part of his 21st Century Leadership Council.

Ms. Pikarski is a partner at Gordon & Pikarski, where her practice focuses on all aspects of real estate transactions including land use, acquisition, development and redevelopment, ownership, sale and leasing, and condemnation. She has extensive experience real estate property tax valuations. She has lectured extensively on not only real estate topics but also on community engagement.

Ms. Pikarski is past President of the Chicago Advocates Society, a member of the Warsaw-Chicago Sister Cities Committee, the Women's Bar Association of Illinois, and the General Assembly of the Illinois State Bar Association. She resides on Chicago's Northwest side with her husband and four children.

I had the opportunity to speak to Ms. Pikarski about her commissioner role and her advice for women. As an attorney, Ms. Pikarski imparts her wisdom through the lens of the law. That said, may this article be an invitation to share Ms. Pikarski's wisdom with women of all ages for her wisdom is timeless.

Q: What is one piece of advice you can offer women who are discerning law school or a career in law?

A: The greatest piece of advice I can offer is to follow your passion. For you to be successful, you have to be passionate. This passion will keep you invested when you have bad times or days. I would also advise that you be willing to invest time and money in this passion. To figure out your passion, conduct informational interviews and participate in internships during college or before law school. This information gathering will have your focus your studies and set yourself on the right path after graduation and for your career.

Q: What work does the Commission for Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad undertake?

A: The Commission works to identify and report on cemeteries, monument and historic sites in Eastern Europe that are associated with U.S. citizens. This allows the Commission to preserve the heritage of U.S. citizens in their countries of origin.

The Commission has a charter and focuses its energy on the 29 countries with whom the United States has reciprocal agreements for preservation work. The Commission is looking to expand its scope. Currently, there is a bill in the Senate to include countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Q: What are your key duties as Commissioner?

A: As Commissioner, one of my key duties is to determine a project for the Commission to undertake. Given my Polish ancestry, we will focus on Polish Americans' contributions to the United States.

To do so, the Commission may possibly work with labor unions who were critical, especially during the 1980s in the solidarity movement. For instance, the AFL-CIO was huge booster for helping Solidarity grow and topple communism in Poland. Labor unions are an important part of America's fabric. In fact, the first Polish immigrants arrived in Jamestown, Virginia 12 years before the Pilgrims. In 1691, the Polish craftsmen were the first to organize and strike against the Virginia Company. They were successful in their efforts against the company. I am hopeful that the Commission can memorialize these and other contributions of Polish Americans during my tenure.

Q: As the Commissioner, what do you want to accomplish in the next year with the Commission?

A: As Commissioner, in the next year I would like the Commission to be successful in negotiating reciprocal agreements with Greece and Turkey. The Commission is energized by the good work it can do in these countries if the negotiations are successful. I would like to see that my fellow Commissioners are supported in any way possible so as to highlight the contributions of our ancestors to America.

Q: How has your work in the legal profession prepared you for the role as Commissioner?

A: My work as an attorney has helped prepare me for my role as Commissioner. To be a successful lawyer, you need to be able to work with other people. In my work as an attorney, I have learned to work with people. On a Commission with 21 fellow Commissioners, we will all be working together to support each other so my legal training will certainly help me here.

Reading documents as an attorney will also help in my role as Commissioner. Careful reading is needed as we review our charter and negotiate agreements that we hope to put into place with Greece and Turkey.

Like my reading skills, the writing skills I have gained as an attorney will benefit me in my work on the Commission too.

Q: What advice would you provide an attorney who is energized to get involved in politics?

A: I recommend getting involved in politics 100%! I think that it is a fantastic way to network and to do some good in your community. You can do it in your spare time or devote more time to it if you want. There is always a candidate or campaign looking for help. Politics is a nice way to give you exposure to people and potential clients. Do it!

Q: How has your life experience, personally and professionally, formed you as a leader?

A: My leadership style has been impacted by the combination of my education and life experiences. I strive to be the best leader I can be. Education was key for me and something my family valued. Education remains a priority for me and my family too. I was encouraged to take chances and to push myself in school. Because I had this foundation, I had confidence to seek and try challenging things in school and professionally.

Q: What is a piece of professional advice you would give younger Maureen?

A: From a professional point of view, I would tell younger Maureen to take time off between advance studies and college to get the work experience is important to your passion. Perhaps this is a bit like what business schools today like to see-some work experience before taking on the master course work. I think taking the time to work will make someone a stronger candidate for business and law schools.

For instance, out of law school, I worked for the Clinton administration focusing my efforts on ethic outreach. I worked for Illinois congressman Dan Rostenkowski for a summer in Washington D.C. which was the start of my political and legal career. Since then, my legal and political career has been intertwined. These careers energized my beliefs in community engagement and social justice. I want the average person to have a say with the people sitting around the table.

That is why I am a delegate to the Democratic National Party, which is an elected role that will take me through the Convention. I am very proud of this role. It helps achieve representation for people with the decision-makers.

Q: What is a piece of personal advice you would give younger Maureen?

A: From a personal point of view, I would tell younger Maureen two things. First, do not to be afraid to try new things. Second, do not put limitations on yourself. The sky is the limit, especially when you are young!

• Corinne Cantwell Heggie is a principal of the Wochner Law Firm LLC in Northbrook. Corinne helps people avoid asset loss, court battles and taxes, with wills, trusts and powers of attorney. Corinne lives in Glenview with her husband and law partner where her family is active in sports, ministries that support women and children in crisis, and Boy Scouts.