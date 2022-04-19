District 214 culinary students compete for scholarships in bake-off Friday

State Sen. Ann Gillespie is partnering with Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Harper College, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library and the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce to host a bake-off competition Friday for students in District 214's Culinary Arts ProStart Career Pathway program.

Participating students will compete for an opportunity to win a culinary arts scholarship to Harper. The event will take place from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the library's Makerplace, 112 N. Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights.

Jon Ridler, executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the event and the judges include Gillespie and local restaurant owners that partner with District 214, including Kristina Gaardbo owner of Chicago Culinary Kitchen, Grace Goudie, executive chef of Scratchboard Kitchen, Heather Kenkel, manager/confectioner of Kilwin's, and Mike Reppe, owner of Rep's Place.