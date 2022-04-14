Feder: XRT's Richard Milne steps away from morning show
Updated 4/14/2022 6:49 PM
Trailblazing photojournalist Bob Black, who was first African American photographer hired at the Chicago Sun-Times, has been named one of four winners of the 27th annual Studs Terkel Community Media Awards.
Black, 82, who began his career at the Chicago Defender, retired from the Sun-Times after 38 years in 2006.
Also announced as 2022 Studs Terkel Award winners Thursday were journalists for three nonprofit news organizations in Chicago: Maya Dukmasova, senior reporter at Injustice Watch; Jacqueline Serrato, editor-in-chief of South Side Weekly; and Maria Ines Zamudio, immigration reporter for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.
