Feder: XRT's Richard Milne steps away from morning show

Trailblazing photojournalist Bob Black, who was first African American photographer hired at the Chicago Sun-Times, has been named one of four winners of the 27th annual Studs Terkel Community Media Awards.

Black, 82, who began his career at the Chicago Defender, retired from the Sun-Times after 38 years in 2006.

Also announced as 2022 Studs Terkel Award winners Thursday were journalists for three nonprofit news organizations in Chicago: Maya Dukmasova, senior reporter at Injustice Watch; Jacqueline Serrato, editor-in-chief of South Side Weekly; and Maria Ines Zamudio, immigration reporter for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

