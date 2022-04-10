Lake Zurich plans to add parking near Breezewald Park

Lake Zurich is planning to add more parking in the Main Street District, on Old Rand Road just in front of Breezewald Park.

The 16 additional angled parking spaces would alleviate crowding at the Breezewald Park beach and the popular Sunset Pavilion, as well as provide customer parking for other small businesses in the Main Street District.

This local infrastructure project includes extending the walking paths in Breezewald Park, and adds an additional crosswalk at the north end of the park.

The project is currently out for bid, with construction expected later in 2022.