League of Women Voters encourages local action to impact climate change

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is giving residents a chance to get involved in impacting climate change on a local level.

Next week, the organization will host an online discussion regarding climate change and how residents in the Tri-Cities area can get involved in the group's Climate Action Team. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, on Zoom.

"Most people view climate change as a global concern and don't necessarily recognize the opportunity to make a difference within our own communities," Bill Koehl, a member of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County and the League of Women Voters of Illinois Environmental Team, said in a news release.

A recent report on climate change calls for immediate action, Koehl noted, adding that for residents finding a way to act can be overwhelming when they hear about corporations fighting state, national or international efforts to curb climate change.

"Community members often make the greatest impact by focusing on their city councils and county boards," Koehl said in the news release. " The influence we have at the local level can have lasting positive reverberations at the state and national level."

The meeting will provide residents information on how they can get involved at a local level, said League of Women Voters of Central Kane County Vice President Jean Pierce.

One way residents can get involved is by being aware of the impact proposed developments would have on the local environment. Residents can also help lobby local officials to push for climate-friendly legislation at the state or national level.

"We encourage community members to make a positive difference by learning about environmental issues, taking action as part of our Climate Action Team, and making a plan to vote in the next election," Pierce said in a news release.

For more information about the "Spring into Climate Action" program or to register for the Zoom link for virtual event, email info@lwvckc.org no later than Wednesday, April 13.