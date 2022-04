Boys baseball: Glenbrook North 7, Whitney Young 5

Glenbrook North third baseman Josh Mathew makes a throw to first during Tuesday's game against Whitney Young. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook North's Ryan Henschel, right, is greeted at the plate by Chase Petersen after scoring during the Spartans' four-run first inning against Whitney Young Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook North pitcher Colin Roche delivers a pitch against Whitney Young Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook North third baseman Josh Mathew applies a late tag to the helmet of Whitney Young's Cole Hockman, who took the extra base on a double after the throw from the outfield went home during Tuesday's game in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer