Carpentersville man guilty of sexually assaulting 2 children

A Carpentersville man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and sexually abusing two children.

Kane County Judge David Kliment found Hugo Contreras, 40, of the 100 block of Mora Road, guilty last week after a two-day trial, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Contreras, who did not attend the second day of the trial.

"The victims in this case bravely faced their abuser in court and testified about the habitual abuse he perpetrated on them. After the victims testified, the defendant made the cowardly choice of not appearing in court for the second day of the bench trial," Assistant State's Attorney Tyler Cox said in the release.

Contreras is guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child; three counts of criminal sexual assault; five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, all felonies. He is also guilty of misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

Contreras faces a minimum sentence of 27 years in prison and will have to register for life as a sex offender.

Between 2012 and 2018, Contreras sexually assaulted the victims, who were younger than 13. The older girl told a school counselor, who contacted authorities.

Contreras fought with officers when they tried to arrest him, slightly injuring the officers.

He posted bond in April 2018.

Authorities ask anyone who knows where Contreras is to call 911 or the Kane County sheriff's office at (630) 232-8400.