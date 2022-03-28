Grayslake trustee who is running for legislature will resign village board seat

Grayslake Trustee Adam Shores, the lone Republican candidate in the race to succeed state Rep. Sam Yingling in the 62nd House District, will resign his village board seat at the end of the month.

Shores said he is resigning because his family is moving in April.

"We bought a house that fits our family's needs that just happens to be in Libertyville," Shores said.

Shores initially was appointed to the board by Mayor Rhett Taylor in 2016 after Amy Edwards resigned from her seat to move out of state.

Taylor on Monday said Shores was a valuable addition to the village board because of his extensive experience in government.

Shores works as a vice president of state government and political relations for Chicago-based American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Previously, he was a speechwriter in former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's office from 2004 to 2005 and held other jobs in Florida government, including as spokesman for the state's department of education.

Taylor said Shores was good at implementing economic concepts as the village's economic development committee chair.

Shores said among the things he's proudest of during his time on the board is attracting new businesses to town, adding jobs and increasing the village's commercial tax base. That includes Okabe, a Japanese company which opened a new location in the industrial area on the village's south side.

Shores says he can continue to serve his friends and neighbors if he's elected to the 62nd House District seat. Three Democrats are running for their party's nomination in the June 28 primary: Laura Faver Dias of Grayslake, Thomas Maillard of Waukegan and Terry Wilke of Round Lake Beach.

Yingling, who was first elected to the 62nd District seat in 2012, instead is running for the 31st state Senate seat held by Democrat Melinda Bush, who is retiring.

Anyone interested in applying to fill Shore's spot on the Grayslake board has until April 15 to send a cover letter and resume to Deputy Village Clerk Jennifer Hess at jhess@villageofgrayslake.com. More information on the application process can be found on the village website.

Taylor will review the application materials, conduct interviews and make a selection who then must be confirmed by the village board. The appointee will be seated if a simple majority is reached.

State law requires a replacement to be seated within 60 days of a trustee's resignation.