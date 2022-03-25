Charges filed against woman in head-on Long Grove crash that injured 3-year-old, two others

A 24-year-old driver is facing charges for her role in the head-on collision at Route 53 and Schaeffer Road in Long Grove last week that hospitalized her and two others, including a 3-year-old girl.

Angelica Ramirez of Waukegan is charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failing to properly restrain a child under the age of 8, driving with a suspended driver's license and driving without insurance, Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Ari Briskman said Friday.

Ramirez and the two passengers in her Chevrolet Cruz were hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation found Ramirez was driving the Chevrolet north along Route 53 when the vehicle crossed into southbound lanes, possibly to avoid a driver turning left onto Schaeffer Road. The Chevrolet smashed head-on into a Honda being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Hanover Park, police said.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and declined a trip to the hospital.

Ramirez is set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing April 4.