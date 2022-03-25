2 hurt after what Rosemont police call 'isolated shooting' at outlet mall

At least two people were shot inside a Rosemont outlet mall Friday evening, Rosemont police reported.

They said there was no active shooter and called it an "isolated shooting" at about 7:30 p.m. inside Fashion Outlets of Chicago, around the food court. Two confirmed gunshot victims were taken to the hospital, they said.

The police said the suspect is not on the scene. Authorities are searching the mall.

Multiple police cars and ambulances are on the scene, as are many shoppers who have not yet been given clearance by police to go to their vehicles and leave.

Manda Rose Decker said on Twitter that she was shopping at the mall with her husband and heard six gunshots. They ran to escape the mall but encountered a locked door at the back of the food court, she said, but ultimately they were able to exit.

"We are safe but apparently just missed being random innocent victims," she wrote.

