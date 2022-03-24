Phone scam reported in Rolling Meadows

A Rolling Meadows resident reported a phone scam by someone impersonating the local police and demanding $34,000.

The caller said a warrant had been issued for the resident's arrest and she was to immediately submit two cashier's checks for $17,000 each, according to a Facebook post from the Rolling Meadows Police Department. The scammer used software to make it appear the call was made from the department's nonemergency number.

Police said they would never call a resident and ask for a check.

"Having a warrant for your arrest is a multistage process that requires us to take you into custody," the post said. "Nothing is done over the phone."