Streamwood man sentenced to 34 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

A 37-year-old Streamwood man was sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison Friday for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Pedro Morales was convicted of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after a bench trial before Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo.

For the predatory criminal sexual assault convictions, Cataldo imposed five six-year sentences to be served consecutively. Morales must complete at least 85% of those sentences to be eligible for parole.

Cataldo imposed a four-year sentence for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse conviction, also to be served consecutively. Morales must complete at least 50% of that sentence.

According to authorities, the girl's mother found her daughter and Morales in a bathtub in a locked bathroom. The girl told her mother about the abuse, and her mother reported it to police the next day, prosecutors said.

In her victim impact statement read by prosecutors, the girl stated she will never forgive Morales for what he did to her while also acknowledging that therapy has helped her work through her trauma.

Morales received credit for 1,083 days in custody.