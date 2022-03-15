Man injured after falling 20 feet off a roof in Batavia

A helicopter transport was called this morning for a 25-year-old man who was injured after falling 20 feet off the roof of a two-story house in Batavia, police said.

Sgt. Gary La Barbera said police were called at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday about the incident, which occurred on the 200 block of South Prairie Street, but he had no further information.

"No one knows why he was on the roof," La Barbera said.

No one at the Batavia Fire Department was available to comment.

• The story will be updated as more information becomes available.