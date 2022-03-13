Nicasa Behavioral Health offering problem gambling services

Nicasa Behavioral Health Services is offering a range of services and information in March as part of Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Free educational workshops, virtual gambling disorder screenings, guest speakers sharing stories of problem gambling and recovery, a virtual book club and more are among the offerings.

The agency has been providing gambling services in Lake County for more than 20 years and wants to raise awareness of how problem gambling affects individuals, families and communities. Those who struggle with emotional, financial, relationship or legal consequences that can come from problem gambling can connect free and confidentially with a skilled gambling counselor. Visit nicasa.org.