COVID-19 update: 843 hospitalized, 153 in ICU, 40 more deaths

More than 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since they were made available in December 2020. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

State health officials today reported 843 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, down 26.2% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 153 are in ICU beds, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. That's also down 27.5% from last week.

IDPH officials are also reporting 40 more COVID-19 deaths, while 1,329 new cases have been diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 32,926, with 3,037,199 infections recorded since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 1.4%, down from 1.8% a week ago. The rate is the percentage of test results that yield a new case.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 67.6% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 49.2% have received a booster dose.

IDPH officials reported another 11,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 21,157,960 doses since the vaccine became available in December 2020.

However, providers are also averaging just 12,488 inoculations a day over the past week, that's the lowest level for that rate Jan. 6, 2021, when doses were in high demand and supply was incredibly limited.