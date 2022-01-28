News

FRI, 1/28/2022

Friday, January 28, 2022

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
An elderly receives Covid-19 vaccination at a makeshift center in a government school in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Indian health officials said that the first signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the vast country were being seen, but cautioned that cases were still surging in some states. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

Indian health officials say there are signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases are still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

Experts say how often you can safely wear an N95 or KN95 mask will vary depending on how it's used
FILE - A person holds a candle during a vigil, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York's Times Square, in honor of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier. Three random killings: a woman pushed in front of a train, another punched at a bus stop and a third stabbed to death while working alone in a store, and three homeless men charged with the crimes have reignited anger and frustration with the intractable issue of homelessness in New York and Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people

Three random killings and three homeless men charged with the crimes have reignited anger, fear and frustration with the intractable issue of homelessness in New York and Los Angeles
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Matthew Reeves. Late Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the state of Alabama to execute Reeves, an inmate who contended that an intellectual disability combined with the state's inattention cost him a chance to avoid lethal injection and choose a new method. Reeves was condemned for killing a man during a robbery in 1996. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way

Alabama has executed an inmate for a 1996 murder after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state, clearing the way for the man to receive a lethal injection
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on, during a visit to RAF Valley, in Anglesey, North Wales, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)
As Johnson waits, UK police seek cuts to 'partygate' report
British police say they want parts of a key report into lockdown-breaching government parties to remain unpublished until they finish a criminal investigation
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., in this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo. A Wisconsin judge on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
A Wisconsin judge has approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during a 2020 street protest
Renee Maldonado shows a photo of her aunt, Journalist Lourdes Maldonado who was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 23, at a funeral home during her wake in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Lourdes MaldonadoÂ´s murder came 5 days after the murder of freelance photojournalist Margarito MartÃ­nez, marking the third killing of a journalist in the country in two weeks. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Slain Mexican reporter described vulnerability in last show
Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her last program to a fellow journalist the day after he was gunned down outside his home
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bridge collapses, drops city bus into Pittsburgh ravine
A bridge spanning a ravine collapsed in Pittsburgh, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a bus
New York Police officers gather for the funeral of Officer Jason Rivera, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute last week. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer
New York City police officers have given a final salute to a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago
Indiana's largest health system to resume elective surgeries
Indiana's largest hospital system plans to resume elective surgeries soon after postponing them for months as COVID-19 patients and other acutely ill patients crowded its hospitals around the state
J.B. Nelson Elementary School, at 334 William Wood Lane in Batavia, is the oldest school in Batavia Unit District 101. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1955.
Batavia Dist. 101 to hold forums about building plans
Batavia Unit District 101 will hold forums to get the public's opinion about the state of its school buildings.
Malgorzata McGonigal, Republican candidate for Congress
North Barrington woman running for Congress in 5th District
Malgorzata McGonigal, a North Barrington woman who ran for a local school board seat last year, has turned her sights on Congress.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Glenbrook South’s Ninjin Tugsbayar starts the 200-yard medley relay in a boys swimming meet against Glenbrook North Friday in Glenview.
IMAGES: Glenbrook North boys swimming win meet against rival Glenbrook South 103-83
In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King.
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Cold wind blows across Route 47 as a car heads south into Elburn.
Choose your favorite image from The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 8-14, 2022.
Glenbrook South shortstop Maddie Kapsimalis makes a heroic catch of an infield fly ball during a game against Glenbrook North.
GALLERY: Herald photographer Joe Lewnard's favorite Glenview and Northbrook photos from 2021
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
The Capitol Riot, Jan. 6, 2021
Flowers are displayed at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the late actress Betty White, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99.
Betty White, 99, a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died
