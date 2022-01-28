News
FRI, 1/28/2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate, our health than previously thought
Gas stoves are raising new concerns about indoor air quality and health because of levels of nitrogen oxides measured.
Cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surgesIndian health officials say there are signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases are still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?Experts say how often you can safely wear an N95 or KN95 mask will vary depending on how it's used
LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless peopleThree random killings and three homeless men charged with the crimes have reignited anger, fear and frustration with the intractable issue of homelessness in New York and Los Angeles
As Johnson waits, UK police seek cuts to 'partygate' reportBritish police say they want parts of a key report into lockdown-breaching government parties to remain unpublished until they finish a criminal investigation
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle RittenhouseA Wisconsin judge has approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during a 2020 street protest
Slain Mexican reporter described vulnerability in last showMexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her last program to a fellow journalist the day after he was gunned down outside his home
Bridge collapses, drops city bus into Pittsburgh ravineA bridge spanning a ravine collapsed in Pittsburgh, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a bus
NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officerNew York City police officers have given a final salute to a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago
Indiana's largest health system to resume elective surgeriesIndiana's largest hospital system plans to resume elective surgeries soon after postponing them for months as COVID-19 patients and other acutely ill patients crowded its hospitals around the state
Batavia Dist. 101 to hold forums about building plansBatavia Unit District 101 will hold forums to get the public's opinion about the state of its school buildings.
