Rolling Meadows police seeking missing 86-year-old woman

Rolling Meadows police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an 86-year-old woman who went missing Saturday evening and has a condition that places her in danger.

Marie Burda was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday driving northbound on Arlington Heights Road from East Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village. She was driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate D577374.

She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and has brown and white hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Rolling Meadows Police Department at (847) 255-2416 or call 911.