Mundelein glass artist Wilbat opens studio for demonstrations, sale
Updated 11/25/2021 8:36 AM
Award-winning artist James Wilbat will open his Mundelein studio for glassblowing demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, as well as the following four Saturdays (10 a.m., to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Wilbat also will display glass designs not available outside the studio, sell his unique artwork, and hold a drawing to win a piece of his handblown glass. Wilbat Glass Studio is located at 854 Tower Road in Mundelein.
Masks and social distancing will be required while in the studio and gallery. There is a clear divider between the glassblowing and viewing areas.
For more information, visit wilbatglass.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.