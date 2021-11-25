Mundelein glass artist Wilbat opens studio for demonstrations, sale

Award-winning artist James Wilbat will open his Mundelein studio for glassblowing demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, as well as the following four Saturdays (10 a.m., to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Wilbat also will display glass designs not available outside the studio, sell his unique artwork, and hold a drawing to win a piece of his handblown glass. Wilbat Glass Studio is located at 854 Tower Road in Mundelein.

Masks and social distancing will be required while in the studio and gallery. There is a clear divider between the glassblowing and viewing areas.

For more information, visit wilbatglass.com.