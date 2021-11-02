Public works open house, pumpkin smash in Hoffman Estates Nov. 6

The Hoffman Estates Public Works Department will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6.

Guests of all ages can tour the public works facility at 2305 Pembroke Ave. and learn about the skills, tools and equipment used to maintain Hoffman Estates' infrastructure.

Visitors can check out vehicles and equipment, including large plow trucks, loaders and excavators, aerial lifts and more. Light refreshments and giveaways will be provided during the free event.

Returning this year is "Green your Halloween with Public Works!" Staff will be smashing your old pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns for composting. Please remove candles and other decorations.

For more information, call public works at (847) 490-6800.