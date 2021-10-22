Villa Park police surround apartment building
Updated 10/22/2021 6:27 PM
Villa Park police issued a community alert late Friday afternoon for a possibly armed, barricaded person wanted by police on the 300 block of North Ardmore Avenue.
The person is believed to be an apartment that is currently surrounded by police officers.
Everyone else is being advised to avoid the area for now.
