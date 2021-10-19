Schaumburg GOP to honor veterans, first responders Oct. 23

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization will salute local veterans and first responders at its next monthly breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The event will feature special speaker Darin Felgenhauer, a Marine veteran and lieutenant in the Hoffman Estates Police Department.

Also invited are the mayors of Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Elk Grove Village and Hanover Park, to discuss the impact and contributions veterans and first responders have had on their communities.

The breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Reservations are requested, especially if you are either a veteran, first responder or both. Email to gopstro@gmail.com or phone (224) 353-6543 and leave your name and whether you are a veteran or first responder and the total number who will be attending with you.

To help defray the cost of the hot breakfast buffet, a $15 contribution from STRO members or a $20 contribution from nonmembers is requested. Veteran and first responder breakfasts will be complimentary.