History project seeking to interview war veterans in Lake County

Veterans who served in any capacity from World War II to the present, as well as those who served as civilian defense workers supporting war efforts, are invited to participate in the Veterans History Project on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.

Volunteers from the Lake County legal community will interview participants about their wartime experiences. The interviews will be transcribed by licensed court reporters and archived at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

The mission of the Veteran's History Project is to collect, preserve, and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations and researchers better understand the realities of war. Visit https://19thcircuitcourt.state.il.us/ for more information.