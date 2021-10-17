Police investigating Naperville jewelry robbery

Naperville police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into a Saturday night jewelry robbery.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, jewelers at the Naperville Marriott Hotel at 1801 N. Naper Blvd. were leaving a private showing when they were confronted by three masked men who took the cases of jewelry. There was a brief struggle before the three jumped in a van with two other people in it.

No one was injured.

The men were described as wearing masks, dark clothing and gloves. The van's direction of travel after the incident is unknown.

While an investigation is ongoing, the Naperville Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact their investigations division at (630) 420-6665.