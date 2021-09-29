Mundelein Tool Library hosting garage sales this month

Because it has an excess of certain tools, the Mundelein Tool Library will hold two garage sales in October at its facility, 428 N. Chicago Ave.

The first is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The second is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Available items include chop and circular saws, drills, hedge trimmers, blowers, ladders, socket sets, wrenches, hammers, screwdrivers and more.

The nonprofit tool lending library opened in June and has more than 700 tools available for residents in the 60060 area code to borrow. Garage sale buyers do not need to live in the 60060 area code. Visit www.mundelein.org for more information.