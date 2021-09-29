Mundelein Tool Library hosting garage sales this month
Updated 9/29/2021 12:27 PM
Because it has an excess of certain tools, the Mundelein Tool Library will hold two garage sales in October at its facility, 428 N. Chicago Ave.
The first is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The second is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Available items include chop and circular saws, drills, hedge trimmers, blowers, ladders, socket sets, wrenches, hammers, screwdrivers and more.
The nonprofit tool lending library opened in June and has more than 700 tools available for residents in the 60060 area code to borrow. Garage sale buyers do not need to live in the 60060 area code. Visit www.mundelein.org for more information.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.