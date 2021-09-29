Kilted Classic Golf Tournament Thursday at Cantigny in Wheaton

The Chicago Scots is hosting its 20th annual Kilted Classic Golf Tournament benefit at the Cantigny Golf Course in Wheaton from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

The event features Scottish fun during and after rounds of golf, including entertainment from bagpipers and Highland dancers, plus Scottish beer and whiskey tastings. All proceeds from the event will benefit Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, the Chicago Scots' primary beneficiary.

Registration for the event is $400 for a general individual plus a hole sponsor and $1,000 for a general foursome plus a hole sponsor. Those who cannot attend the tournament can also provide sponsorships or donations.

The Chicago Scots is the oldest nonprofit organization in Illinois, and currently celebrating its 175th anniversary. For more information, visit chicagoscots.org or caledoniaseniorliving.org.