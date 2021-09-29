Bike tour of Des Plaines on Saturday

Take a guided historical tour of downtown Des Plaines and other neighborhoods in the city on bicycles on Saturday morning.

The tour, hosted by the History Center, the city and Bike & Walk Des Plaines, starts at 9 a.m. at the Kinder House, 789 Pearson St. It will take about two hours.

Online registration is required and costs $25 per person. Registration is limited to 50 cyclists.

Participants must be at least 18 and able to ride a bicycle at a moderate pace to stay with the group for the roughly 5-mile route.

Helmets must be worn by all participants. Participants must provide their own bicycles and helmets.

To register, visit desplaineshistory.org/tourdesplaines.