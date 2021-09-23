Pop-up art show Saturday in Prospect Heights

Local artists will be featured in a pop-up art show and sale from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Izaak Walton Park, 201 N. Elmhurst Road in Prospect Heights.

Attendees are asked to park one block south on Hillside Avenue.

For more information, email katekatul8@sbcglobal.net or call (847) 533-7661. You also can contact Julie Caporusso at the Prospect Heights Park District at jcaporusso@phparks.org or (847) 394-2848.