Pop-up art show Saturday in Prospect Heights
Updated 9/23/2021 4:43 PM
Local artists will be featured in a pop-up art show and sale from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Izaak Walton Park, 201 N. Elmhurst Road in Prospect Heights.
Attendees are asked to park one block south on Hillside Avenue.
For more information, email katekatul8@sbcglobal.net or call (847) 533-7661. You also can contact Julie Caporusso at the Prospect Heights Park District at jcaporusso@phparks.org or (847) 394-2848.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.