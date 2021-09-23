Des Plaines man accused of downloading child porn
Updated 9/23/2021 7:35 PM
A Des Plaines man has been accused of downloading sexually explicit images of children as young as 8 onto his mobile phone.
Cholino Sanchez-Gonzalez, 24, was arrested Tuesday on one felony count of possession of child pornography, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.
Authorities said they were tipped off by investigators at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Under questioning, Sanchez-Gonzalez admitted to possessing the images in his phone and showed authorities where they were stored in the device, investigators said.
Sanchez-Gonzalez is slated for a bond hearing today in Skokie, officials said.
