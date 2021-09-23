Des Plaines council schedules trio of special budget sessions

The Des Plaines City Council has scheduled three special meetings to discuss the proposed 2022 fiscal year budget.

The meetings are set for Oct. 7, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, at city hall, 1420 Miner St. They'll begin at 6 p.m. each day.

The third session is tentative and will be held only if needed.

The council is scheduled to vote on the budget Nov. 15. The new fiscal year starts Jan. 1.

Details of the proposed budget have not yet been publicized.