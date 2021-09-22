Skokie Valley bike path closures planned for culvert replacements

Segments of the Skokie Valley Bike Path in Lake Forest and Highland Park will be closed in coming weeks by the Lake County Division of Transportation to replace four culverts.

Detours will be posted at each location.

Dates and locations of the closures include: Sept. 27-Oct. 8, Westleigh Road to Old Elm Road in Lake Forest; Oct. 11-22, Half Day Road to Park Avenue West in Highland Park; Oct. 25-Nov. 5, Park Ave West to Old Deerfield Road in Highland Park; Nov. 8-19, Old Deerfield Road to Clavey Road in Highland Park.