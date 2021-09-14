Dog dies in Wauconda house fire

A dog died in a Wauconda house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported to 911 at 2:48 p.m. on the 2800 block of Liberty Lakes Drive, according to a news release from the Wauconda Fire District.

The first firefighters to arrive saw smoke coming from the eaves and vents of the house. The fire was located in the basement and was brought under control in 40 minutes, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.