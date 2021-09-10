Winfield celebrating Good Old Days
The Winfield Good Old Days Festival has returned this weekend for its 54th year.
The festival features carnival rides, concerts, a car show, a Sunday parade and eccentric competitions ranging from a lady's shoe Kicking contest to a meatball eating contest. There's also a rubber duck race in the DuPage River, historic trolley tours, a pet party for leashed dogs and more.
The festival, which started Friday, is centered at the intersection of Church Street and Beecher Avenue. It continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visit winfieldgoodolddays.com.
