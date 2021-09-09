Coroner says 64-year-old woman died in Elgin townhouse fire

A 64-year-old woman who died Saturday in a fire at an Elgin townhouse has been identified as Ky Phan, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

The cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests, according to a news release from the coroner.

Elgin firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to a carbon monoxide alarm report on the 2400 block of Anna Way. They found smoke coming out of an adjacent townhouse. Phan was found on the second floor.

She was pronounced dead at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire occurred in the space between the first and second floor, officials said.