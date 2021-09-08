Glenbrook: Mark your calendar

Learn file organization, storage and navigation tips for your Mac during a virtual webinar at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 9, through the Glenview Public Library. Daily Herald file photo

Drop off nonperishable food items in cans, plastic containers and boxes through Sept. 30 at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane. All items will be donated to the Northfield Township Food Pantry to help local families. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Northbrook Farmers Market runs 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13 at Meadow Plaza, Cherry and Meadow streets, rain or shine. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

See the animated film "Tom & Jerry!" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Indian Hill Park, 131 Wilson St., Winnetka. The movie will start at dusk. Registration is required. Associated Press file photo

The Glenview Public Library kicks off "Glenview Reads Together" by interviewing National Book Award-winning cartoonist Nate Powell, right, who will discuss working with the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on the 2021 book selection "March Book One." Associated Press file photo

Submit your event listing at dailyherald.com/share by two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

Ongoing

Botanical Art Exhibit: Library hours through Sept. 14, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. See the Art in the Library exhibit, "farmers market," in the library lobby by Reed-Turner Botanical Artists Circle, which meets monthly on Zoom and is affiliated with American Society of Botanical Artists. glenviewpl.org/programs/art-in-the-library.

Food Drive: Library hours through Sept. 30, Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Help stock the shelves at the food pantry. Drop off nonperishable items in cans, plastic containers, or boxes in the library's lobby during open hours. All items will be donated to the Northfield Township Food Pantry to help local families in need. northbrook.info.

Wilmette Local Legends Audio Tour: Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Stop outside the homes of some Wilmette notables. Explore by car, bicycle, or on foot to hear the audio on your phone. Get maps from the webpage or pick up at the Museum during open hours. wilmettehistory.org

Today

Glencoe Farmers Market: 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, Wyman Green, 675 Village Green Court, Glencoe. glencoechamber.org.

Crafternoons: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe, Glencoe. For all ages. Registration is required for kids and adults. This is an in-person, indoor program. Masks are required. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages. Join Ms. Linda for stories, songs, and more outside on Wyman Green. Bring your own blanket. This outdoor will be held with social distancing measures. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be canceled. Cancellations will appear on the calendar no less than one hour before the scheduled storytime start. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Korean Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for a bilingual storytime featuring songs, stories, and rhymes for the whole family. Registration required at bit.ly/korean-sep.

Much Ado About Mysteries: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join fellow fans of the mystery genre in a quarterly discussion of favorite authors, titles, series and more. September's topic will be "Famous People as Detectives." Drop in. glenviewpl.org.

Organizing Your Apple Computer: Virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Glenview Public Library. Learn file organization, storage, and navigation tips for Apple computers. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with an invitation to join the webinar. Register: bit.ly/GPL-apple-compuer.

WITS Workout -- Brain Exercise Class: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Participants are led through fun and engaging activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance brain health. Register: bit.ly/WITS-september.

Preschool Storytime: Virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Morton Grove Public Library. For ages 3--5 via Zoom. Register: mgpl.org/events or call (847) 965-4220.

The Perils of Specialization in Sports: Noon Thursday, Sept. 9, North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Doctor of Physical Therapy Mason West will discuss the detriment of early specialization of sport in youth athletes, highlighting the benefits of diversifying training and athletic participation. Free and open to the public. nsymca.org.

Teen Library Collaborative: Virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Skokie Public Library. Students in grades 6-12 can give their input on library services and events for teens in this casual, open discussion space. Talk about current events and what's affecting your life right now, hear new perspectives and be part of a community. Participants earn service hours. skokielibrary.info.

Through The Lens of Arthur Rothstein -- Beyond Shanghai: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Illinois Holocaust Museum, Skokie. An illustrated lecture that will place Arthur Rothstein's Shanghai photo essay in the context of his extraordinary 50-year career, presented by his daughter, Dr. Ann Rothstein Segan, and her husband, Brodie Hefner, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Free. Registration required: ihm.ec/events.

Awesome Australia: Virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Wilmette Public Library. World traveler Brian Michalski discusses 10 months of backpacking and working in the Land Down Under. wilmettelibrary.info.

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Wilmette Public Library. Learn about this emerging asset class, from its present impact on the financial system to its implications for the future. wilmettelibrary.info.

Story Ballet: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones will learn ballet steps and enjoy an interactive story with the Studio North Academy of the Performing Arts. Siblings welcome; register once per family. Take place on the library's lawn. wilmettelibrary.info.

MEGA Lego: 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Work together on a complex Lego build each month this fall. The final product will be displayed in the library. Registration required. Ages 9-13. winnetkalibrary.org.

Friday

Lapsit Storytime: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For babies 15 months and younger with an adult. Join Ms. Susan for stories, songs, and more outside on Wyman Green. Bring your own blanket. Older siblings are welcome. This outdoor event will be held with social distancing measures in effect. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be canceled. Cancellations will appear on the calendar no less than one hour before the scheduled storytime start. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

GLENergy -- Housing Workshop for Older Adults: Virtually at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Glenview Public Library. Open Communities of Evanston presents a workshop focusing on housing options for people 55 and older to age in place, including information on reverse mortgages, rental education, property tax exemptions, delinquency prevention and refinance options. Presented in partnership with the Village of Glenview Senior Services and North Shore Senior Center. Registration required. glenviewpl.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Morton Grove Public Library. Practice seated poses in one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, led by certified yoga instructor Cher Walter in this online class. All experience levels welcome. Register: mgpl.org/events or call (847) 965-4220.

Friends' Bookshop Sidewalk Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook, outside the library's east entrance. visit.northbrook.info/event/5465394.

'Anyone Can Whistle': Open Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 10, The Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions is thrilled to produce the Tony Award nominated musical "Anyone Can Whistle." This musical tells the story of the mayor of a small town who tries to fake a "miracle" to boost her popularity as well as the bring tourist money to the town. But her plan is endangered by a skeptical nurse who sets 40 inmates free from the local asylum. Performances are on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Tickets are $38-$45 and available at skokietheatre.org.

Sounds of Summer: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Wallace Bowl Starlight Theater at Gillson Park, Wilmette. Join for Sounds of Summer, the open-air, summer concert series featuring Hello Weekend, a nonstop, hit after hit, party band. No smoking and no dogs allowed. Seating areas in the Bowl may not be reserved before 6 p.m. Picnic blankets may not be used to reserve space for chairs. Unrestricted parking in the Gillson Beach parking lot begins at 6:30 p.m. for all Wallace Bowl events. Before 6:30 p.m., you must display a 2021 Lakefront Parking decal. In case of inclement weather, shows will be canceled. For tickets and information, visit wilmettepark.org/sounds-of-summer.

Caregiver Coffee Hour: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Stop in for coffee and conversation with other caregivers while our Youth Services Librarians share new book titles and other literacy tips. For families. winnetkalibrary.org.

Fall Film Series -- 'Willow Creek': Virtually Friday, Sept. 10, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by our resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. winnetkalibrary.org.

Saturday

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 24, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road. Rain or shine. Free parking. glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Park Ridge Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 30, 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden, Park Ridge. parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Morton Grove French Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through October, Harrer Park, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove. mortongroveil.org/morton-grove-french-market.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Winnetka Village Hall, 510 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Rain or shine. wngchamber.com/farmersmarket.

Wilmette French Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Wilmette Metra, 722 Green Bay Road, Wilmette. wilmette.com/visitors/french-market.

Wisconsin Fish Boil: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Glencoe Beach, 55 Hazel Ave., Glencoe. Each entry fee includes the "boil over" show and a dinner of North Atlantic Cod, carrots, potatoes, onions, rye bread, coleslaw, and apple/cherry slices. Registration required: bit.ly/3jJKJSO.

Emerge Winnetka: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Music, food trucks, beer and wine. As in previous years, the event offers some of the best emerging artists from around the country, including the return of 2019 fan-favorite Spencer Ludwig. Tickets are on sale now through the Emerge Winnetka website. $5 of each ticket sale will be contributed to a charity of your choice. For tickets, performance lineup and information, winpark.org/event/emerge-winnetka.

Sunday

Skokie Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to noon Sundays through Nov. 7, Skokie Village Hall parking lot, 5127 Oakton St., Skokie. skokie.org/434/Skokie-Farmers-Market.

Campanella Children's Choir: Noon Sunday, Sept. 12, Henry J. Kalk Park, 298 Park Ave., Glencoe. Campanella Children's Choir free encore concert and fall 2021 season premiere. Choir and soloists will perform songs from diverse cultures including Spanish, French, African, and Russian. In the event of inclement weather, performance will be at the Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Ave., Glencoe. facebook.com/CampanellaChildrensChoir.

Glenview Reads Together: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. An interview with National Book Award winning cartoonist Nate Powell as he discusses creating the graphic novel "March: Book One," the 2021 Glenview Reads Together featured title. To purchase a copy of Nate Powell's March trilogy or other books, visit the Book Bin Northbrook, 1151 Church St., call the store at (847) 498-4999, or visit bookbinnorthbrook.indielite.org. Program also available virtually. Registration required: bit.ly/GRT-march1.

Glenview Reads Together -- Middle School Tweens & High School Teens Interview Nate Powell: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Middle school tweens and high school teens interview National Book Award winning cartoonist, Nate Powell, to learn more about the experience of working with civil rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis. To purchase a copy of Nate Powell's March trilogy or other books, visit the Book Bin Northbrook, 1151 Church St., call the store at (847) 498-4999, or visit bookbinnorthbrook.indielite.org. Program also available virtually. Registration required: bit.ly/GRT-march2.

Huntley Brown Concert: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Winnetka Bible Church, 555 Birch St., Winnetka. World-renowned Christian piano artist has performed in 40 countries as well as Carnegie Hall. His musical ministry spans TV Total Living Network, artist ambassador for Kids Alive International and the Billy Graham Association. wbc.org.

Out of the Silence -- Chicago Philharmonic Season Opener: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. The Chicago Philharmonic Society proudly announces the launch of its 32nd Season with the concert "Out of the Silence." Led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, Out of Silence marks Chicago Philharmonic's triumphant return to live performances. Single tickets ranging from $10-$75 are now available at chicagophilharmonic.org.

Auto Historica XVII: "Rockin' the '60s": Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Cruise over to the Wilmette Historical Museum for American and foreign cars from the '60s on display at this annual vintage and classic car show. Includes a 1962 Alfa Romeo 2000, a 1964 Ford Mustang, a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette and an Amphicar. (847) 853-7666 or wilmettehistory.org/event/auto-historica-xvii.

Revive Handmade Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Baird & Warner, 210 W. Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights. More than 40 local makers of candles, jewelry, textiles, wood art, artwork, beauty products and more, plus live music from Bach to Rock and art activities for kids from Hello Art Studio. Free admission. fb.me/e/1fP8FDOtM.

Monday

American Musical Theater Legends: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Sep. 13, Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. American Musical Theater Legends, highlighting Bing Crosby. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Author Gary Ginsberg -- First Friends: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Glencoe Public Library. Enjoy an evening with Gary Ginsberg, author of "First Friends: The Powerful (and nonelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents." His book examines White House history as told through the stories of the best friends and closest confidants of American presidents, such as Lincoln and Joshua Speed; FDR and Daisy Suckley; Thomas Jefferson and James Madison; and Bill Clinton and Vernon Jordan. Ginsberg provides insights into the lives of the men who held the most powerful political office in the world by looking at the friends on whom they relied. Presented in partnership with multiple Illinois libraries. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Buffalo Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, Mike Rylko Community Park, in front of Spray 'n Play, 951 McHenry Road. facebook.com/BuffaloGroveFarmersMarket.

Family Storytime: Virtually at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13; 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Glenview Public Library. Join for a weekly live storytime with Youth Services librarians. After registering, receive a confirmation email with an invitation to join the webinar. Children of all ages, with adult. Register: bit.ly/outdoorstory-sep.

Job Search Tech -- ATS, LinkedIn, Video Interviews and Biometrics: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Glenview Public Library. This program will discuss how to structure your resume and LinkedIn profile to perform well when subjected to Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), leveraging LinkedIn as a recruiter and networking tool, and navigating video interviews and biometrics scanning. Presented by Erica Reckamp, Certified Professional Resume Writer, of Job Search Like a Pro. glenviewpl.org.

Making It!: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join like-minded creatives to share knowledge and advice about making. Discuss and share your latest projects, ideas, designs and failures with your creative community. Registration required. glenviewpl.org.

Outdoor Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate stories through songs and movement activities outdoors. Please bring a blanket for your household to sit on, and register once per household. Meet on the library's north lawn. Registration is required: bit.ly/outdoorstory-sep.

Meditation: Virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Morton Grove Public Library. Cher Walter leads an introductory guided meditation for all levels. Registered patrons receive a call the day before the program with information. Call (312) 626-6799 five minutes before the program begins and enter the meeting ID and password you were given. Registration and information at (847) 965-4220 or mgpl.org/events.

Tenant Workshop for Renters and Prospective Renters: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about overcoming potential rental barriers, developing a positive rental relationship with your landlord, and your rights and remedies in an eviction process. This educational session is presented by Open Communities in support of safe and fair housing. This is a hybrid event with an option to participate on Zoom. skokielibrary.info.

Your Space: 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Av., Wilmette. Drop-in to the Teen Room Monday nights for board games, Nintendo Switch, music, crafts, snacks and more. Hang out and relax before the week gets away from you. wilmettelibrary.info.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available at the library and through Hoopla. Books for Sept. 13: "100 Great Breads," by Paul Hollywood; "Cooking with Mary Berry: Simple Recipes, Great for Family and Friends," by Mary Berry; "Time to Eat: Delicious Meals for Busy Lives: A Cookbook" by Nadiya Hussain; "One Tin Bakes: Sweet and Simple Traybakes, Pies, Bars and Buns" by Edd Kimber. winnetkalibrary.org.

Tuesday

Immigration Records: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Find your immigrant ancestors in passenger lists and naturalization records. Program will be held simultaneously in-person in the Tech Lab and via Zoom. Registration required. glenviewpl.org.

Rain Gardens Made Easy: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to manage rainfall on your property through rain gardens. LEED Platinum Certified landscape designer Julia Bunn of the Spirited Gardener discusses how to solve problems such as basement water seepage, sidewalk puddling, and other flooding issues. Participants are encouraged to bring in photos of specific water problems. Registration required. glenviewpl.org.

3D Design with Tinkercad: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Wilmette Public Library. Create a fall-themed decorative object using Tinkercad. wilmettelibrary.info.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and dramatic play for big kids. Tickets will be distributed at the Reading Boy statue on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 3:45 the day of the program. wilmettelibrary.info.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: Virtually at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, Wilmette Public Library. Join on the second Tuesday of the month to discuss both new and classic novels. wilmettelibrary.info.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore's Conversation Avancée Fall session: Begins Virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Advanced French class led by Mme. Domitille Nicolescou. 10 lessons run through Nov. 16. For information, afnorthshore.org/courses.htm or convavancee@AFnorthshore.org. Visit education@AFnorthshore.org.

Highlights of the Art Institute of Chicago -- Impressionism, Post-Impressionism and American Art: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. As one of America's great comprehensive museums, The Art Institute of Chicago proudly displays collections that represent the history of civilization. This slide lecture presented by Jeff Mishur of Art Excursions covers a selection of museum highlights from the 19th and 20th centuries, including works by Monet, Seurat, Toulouse-Lautrec, Van Gogh, Picasso, Wood, Hopper, Cassatt, and others. winnetkalibrary.org.

Clue -- A Mystery Book Club: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Led by Melissa Morgan, the selection is "Crocodile on the Sandbank" by Elizabeth Peters. Register to join the discussion on Zoom. Pick up a book from the library or download the e-book. winnetkalibrary.org.

Wednesday

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13, downtown at Meadow Plaza, Cherry and Meadow streets. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Archaeologist Ellen Green on Warrior Women: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Glencoe Public Library. Join archaeologist and swordswoman Ellen Green as she looks at the evidence for ancient women who were as comfortable wielding a sword as a needle and thread. From Boudicca, who burned London to the ground, to the shield maidens of the Vikings, the past is replete with warrior women whose stories are rarely told. Ms. Green will discuss the real world inspirations for Wonder Woman and the Amazons and how modern archaeologists are bringing their stories to light. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

All Things Spanish: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. This adult group is made up of native and nonnative Spanish speakers, some hoping to improve their Spanish and others looking to maintain their language skills. Meetings are conducted primarily in Spanish. September's topic: "News Night." Read in advance, then join the discussion. For materials, email cramirez@glenviewpl.org. glenviewpl.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: Virtually from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Glenview Public Library. Consult virtually with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Register online or call (847) 729-7500 ext. 7700. Appointments are offered via Zoom or by phone. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. glenviewpl.org.

Excel Basics: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Discover the Excel layout, data input, and the basics for writing formulas. Registration required. glenviewpl.org.

Let's Play Chess: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Kids can learn the fundamentals and strategy with volunteer chess instructor Steve Levenson. Space is limited; registration required: glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Time: Virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Morton Grove Public Library. Join online to sing along and read together at this two-riffic storytime for 2-year-olds. Registration and information at mgpl.org/events or (847) 965-4220.

Eating Out Smart: Noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach Anna Harris will discuss solutions to eat well when dining out. Free. nsymca.org.

STEAM Lab -- Tower of Cards: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join the Tower of Cards Challenge: Build a tower using index cards. wilmettelibrary.info.

Mobile Payment Apps: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Do you owe someone for dinner or money for a shared purchase? Payment apps make paying back friends and family members as easy as sending a tweet. This class will discuss the features, benefits, and security considerations of the best smartphone payment systems. A link to the discussion will be sent out the day of the program. winnetkalibrary.org.

Movie in the Park: See the movie "Tom & Jerry!" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Indian Hill Park, 131 Wilson St., Winnetka. The movie begins at dusk. Registration required: winpark.org/event/movie-tom-jerry.