Police: Missing Aurora man may be in danger

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 47-year-old Aurora man who went missing Sunday morning and may be in danger.

Alfredo Gomez was last seen driving north on High Street in Aurora at 8:22 a.m. behind the wheel of a brown 2013 Lexus GS350 with Illinois license plate B-V-1-4-8-6-6, police said.

Gomez is described as a Hispanic man standing 5'11" and weighing 252 pounds. He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gomez should contact the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5545, or call 911.