Hawthorn Woods police Chief Paulus to retire

Longtime Hawthorn Woods police Chief Jennifer Paulus has announced her retirement effective Sept. 30.

Paulus has been in law enforcement for 24 years, including 23 years with Hawthorn Woods and 16 years as chief.

"I am proud to be the first female police chief in Lake County and the longest-serving chief in Hawthorn Woods' history," she said in an announcement shared with the public. "I have done my best to create a progressive, professional, and dedicated police department that assures its residents, businesses, and motorists a safe and secure community."

She said it's time to move on and take advantage of new opportunities.