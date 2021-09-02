Eastbound I-90 blockage cleared near Arlington Heights Road exit
Updated 9/2/2021 8:47 AM
Eastbound Interstate 90 near the Arlington Heights Road exit is clear after an earlier three-lane blockage that snarled traffic for several miles.
It's unknown what caused the blockage by emergency vehicles, but traffic monitoring website sigalert.com described the issue as a "medical emergency."
Delays continue west of the Route 53 offramp.
