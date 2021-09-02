DuPage County receives budget award
DuPage County recently received a Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association, the highest form of recognition in government budgeting.
The association reviewed the county's budget to assess how well it meets nationally recognized guidelines as a policy document, financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. The county's budget documents were rated proficient in all four categories, including 14 criteria within those categories.
The award covers the 2020 fiscal year, which started Dec. 1, 2019.
