Shanah Tovah: Even as the Delta variant looms, suburban synagogues aim to make 5782 a sweet New Year

Rabbi Schneur Scheiman of Camp Gan Israel and Miriam Moscowitz of Chabad Northbrook demonstrate various horns at Chabad of Northbrook's Shofar Factory on Aug. 29. Children crafted their own shofar and learned about its significance in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, when the shofar is sounded. COURTESY OF RICHARD SHAY

Rabbi Schneur Scheiman of Camp Gan Israel drills a whole into a raw shofar at Chabad of Northbrook's Shofar Factory on Aug. 29. Children crafted their own shofar and learned about its significance in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, when the shofar is sounded. COURTESY OF RICHARD SHAY

"This time of year we're thinking about change, how we can grow. We have a lot of power in our lives," Congregation Ahavat Olam Rabbi-Cantor Nancy Landsman said. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Rabbi Aaron Melman and members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook are preparing for Rosh Hashanah. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Congregation Ahavat Olam Rabbi-Cantor Nancy Landsman sometimes holds services outdoors since the congregation does not yet have a permanent meeting place. Services have generally taken place virtually during the pandemic. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Rabbi Aaron Melman, demonstrating the sounding of the Shofar, and members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook are preparing for Rosh Hashanah. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The spiritual leader of Glenview's Congregation Ahavat Olam already has written one of the two sermons she'll deliver for Rosh Hashanah services.

"It's the morning sermon, and I think it's a good one," Rabbi-Cantor Nancy Landsman said.

She'll present that virtually at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. It's the morning after Ahavat Olam's Erev Rosh Hashanah service at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, on the cusp of the traditional High Holy Day start at sundown.

The remote sermons, held over Zoom, reflect the congregation currently being, as Frances McDormand's character said in "Nomadland," houseless, but not homeless.

Congregation Ahavat Olam, which began in 2012 in Deerfield with 10 people, was meeting monthly at Emerald Place in Glenview for Shabbat services, and for the High Holy Days.

It was a wonderful relationship, Landsman said, but since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, with an eye on congregants' health, services went fully remote via Zoom, other than a couple outdoor gatherings this July and August.

"We've been searching for a new home, but since the Delta variant, that's been put on hold due to safety, and we don't want to wear masks (indoors)," she said.

What Landsman means is she and Ahavat Olam Cantor Joanna P. Lind -- a mezzo-soprano and soprano, respectively -- prefer to let nothing get in the way of their spiritual, musical messages.

The continuing COVID saga is just part of the landscape this Rosh Hashanah, Hebrew Year 5782.

"There's a lot that's going on with the world right now, with the chaos in Afghanistan, the fires out of control -- the fires, the hurricanes, we're all still dealing with this pandemic, and on top of it each of us in our own personal lives has issues with our family, our friends," Landsman said.

"We have a choice on how we respond to all these things that are happening in our world and in our own life. Many feel powerless, but my message is that we do have the power to make choices on how we respond," she said.

Landsman responded to going remote by becoming adept with the Zoom platform, which does have the benefit of reaching people who've moved out of state, or even those who simply like to avoid driving at night.

That's an issue for some when holidays begin at sundown.

"You kind of have to keep people connected, and I think that's a really important lesson to get across," Landsman said.

That remains the challenge for those congregations that do have a synagogue or space in which to conduct services. Congregation Beth Shalom has a beautiful synagogue at 3433 Walters Ave. in Northbrook.

Beth Shalom Rabbi Aaron Melman said that, in a normal year, Rosh Hashanah will draw around 2,000 people with another 800 to 900 congregants at Wood Oaks Junior High, which is not being employed this year.

Even with the majority of his congregation vaccinated and mask-compliant, he said, this year he's only expecting 200 to 300 people, by advance ticket only. His 6:15 p.m. Monday night service to start the holiday will be held outside for added comfort. Tuesday and Wednesday Rosh Hashanah services will be, indoors at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.

The rest of the congregation's families will watch the service on a livestream, which Beth Shalom has provided throughout the pandemic.

"We had put a plan in place prior to the rise of the Delta variant, thinking this would be the best way to get the maximum number of congregants into our building," Melman said.

"Unfortunately, with Delta, we came to the realization that we'll actually have very few people here at the congregation."

The traditional apples and honey and challah bread, and the chance to join as a community -- "for some that will be incredibly important this year," Melman said -- continue to signify a sweet new year.

"It still represents the chance for a new beginning, to celebrate a new year, a chance to renew our ways, to turn back to a way of living that's better, acting with greater kindness and compassion to our fellow human beings," Melman said.

"And I would add this year that we did not anticipate being where we are a year ago. I think it's an opportunity for us to try and collectively take a deep breath and recognize -- although it's a statement that is very overused -- that we are in this together, and what does that mean, and how can we contribute to society."

Others are using a hybrid situation, or as Melman likes to call it, "multi-active."

Lubavitch Chabad of Northbrook, for example, is hosting indoor morning and evening services Sept. 6-8 along with outdoor programs, including Shofar blowing, in a tent on the property at 2095 Landwehr Road.

As he did last year, Rabbi Meir Moscowitz and other Chabad leaders will sound the Shofar at a variety of locations throughout Northbrook. Call (847) 564-8770 for details.

Like Melman, at this point Landsman didn't think the pandemic would continue to require logistical considerations.

A passionate speaker whose sermons echo Shakespeare's line, "brevity is the soul of wit," she looks at Rosh Hashanah -- in Hebrew, the "head of the year" -- and how she's had to deliver her message.

She sees the bright side.

"There are many blessings in all of this, and we are dealing with this," she said, "so what choice do we have but to find ways that it can work and do what we can do, and still be there for one another?"

Her Rosh Hashanah sermons are free and open to anyone who registers, though donations are requested. For details, call Congregation Ahavat Olam at (847) 409-4848 or visit congregationahavatolam.com.

"I try to find ways that will uplift people, give people hope, encourage them," Landsman said. "This time of year we're thinking about change, how we can grow. We have a lot of power in our lives."