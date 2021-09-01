Northbrook District 27 PTA plans fundraising run

The Northbrook School District 27 PTA is hosting its 10th 5-kilometer run, mile run and Kids' Dash events at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with a start and finish at Wood Oaks Park, 1250 Sanders Road, Northbrook.

The event raises money for the Rohrabaugh Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to Glenbrook North seniors who are outstanding graduates of Wood Oaks Junior High. Last year, the run was held virtually and 10 scholarships were awarded.

The cost through Sept. 7 is $25 for youth 14 and younger and the Kids' Dash; $30 for adults 15 and older; $20 the mile; $18 for a 5K for teachers, administration and staff; and $20 for T-shirts.

Prices go up after Sept. 7, and T-shirts will not be guaranteed after that date.

To register, visit runsignup.com. Select "Find a Race," and enter Northbrook District 27.