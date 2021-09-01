Northbrook Chamber board nominations open

September begins the nomination process to fill any openings on the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry board of directors.

Board members are asked to commit to a three-year term and may serve up to two consecutive terms.

The board's Nominating Committee will review candidates in September and determine a slate to fill vacancies. Consideration will be given to involvement with the chamber, participation in community activities, ties to Northbrook and interest in advocating for the business community.

Those who wish to suggest a candidate or nominate themselves should contact chamber President Tensley Garris at tensley@northbrookchamber.org.