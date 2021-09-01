CATCH campaign aims to start a dialogue about mental health

Community Action Together for Children's Health -- CATCH -- started a monthlong public awareness campaign in September that encourages conversations around mental health.

The campaign, My Red Said, will have stations at downtown Northbrook businesses and the Northbrook Public Library. People are invited to stop by the stations and write a note of encouragement, hope or personal struggle that will hang on red ribbons at each location.

Stations also will be open at Northbrook Junior High, Field Middle School, Maple Junior and Wood Oaks Junior High so students can participate.

Also, QR codes at each station will link to a list of mental health providers taking new clients.