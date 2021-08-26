Ebertfest film festival postponed to April 2022
Updated 8/26/2021 6:47 PM
The annual Ebertfest film festival slated for next month in downstate Champaign has been postponed to 2022 due to the surge in COVID-19 across the state.
The announcement was made via YouTube from festival founder/organizer Chaz Ebert, the widow of Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert, for whom the festival is named.
The new date for the annual celebration of films and filmmakers, officially titled Roger Ebert's Film Festival, is now April 20-23, 2022.
"It is truly difficult to come to terms with this decision after everyone at Ebertfest has put in so much effort to come back from the shutdown," Chaz Ebert said in the announcement.
