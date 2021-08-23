Rosemont next stop on WGN's 'Your Hometown' series tour Thursday

Rosemont will be featured all day Thursday on WGN 720-AM as part of the radio station's monthly Your Hometown series.

The Northwest suburban entertainment mecca will be the focus during interviews and segments throughout the day. Though the 2.5-square-mile town on the edge of O'Hare International Airport has 4,200 residents, an estimated 100,000 visitors a day -- pre-pandemic -- go to Rosemont's hotels, shopping mall, offices and village-owned venues that include an arena, theater, convention center and entertainment districts.

The radio station's Your Hometown series, airing on the last Thursday of every month, has already featured two other Northwest suburban villages this year: Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg.